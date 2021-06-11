Xcel Brands to join Russell Microcap Index
Jun. 11, 2021 8:26 AM ETXcel Brands, Inc. (XELB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) trades 4.1% higher premarket after it announced that it is set to join the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective June 28 after market opens.
- "As we emerge from the crisis, positive momentum is underway driven by our strong brands, innovative business model, and robust balance sheet and capital position. Throughout 2021 we are focused on expanding and growing our business, and we are seeing green shoots appear across all our channels of distribution," chairman & CEO Robert W. D'Loren commented.