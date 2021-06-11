Agios's mitapivat shows positive action in Phase 2 non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia study
Jun. 11, 2021 8:39 AM ETAgios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO)AGIOBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) announces positive results from its Phase 2 study of mitapivat in adults with non-transfusion dependent α- or β-thalassemia.
- The study met its primary endpoint, with 16 of the 20 patients (80%) achieving a hemoglobin increase of ≥1.0 g/dL from baseline at one or more assessments during Weeks 4-12, including all 5 (100%) α-thalassemia patients and 11 of 15 (73.3%) β-thalassemia patients.
- The secondary endpoint of sustained hemoglobin response was met by 13 of 20 (65%) patients and improvements in hemolysis and ineffective erythropoiesis were observed in both α- or β-thalassemia patients treated with mitapivat.
- Mitapivat was well tolerated, and the safety profile was consistent with previous studies.
- In addition, Agios is initiating two Phase 3 studies of mitapivat in adults with thalassemia in H2 2021.
- Data will be presented at the EHA Virtual Congress 2021.
