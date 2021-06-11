Splash Beverage prices $15M public offering
Jun. 11, 2021 8:49 AM ETSplash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Splash Beverage (OTCQB:SBEV) priced its underwritten public offering of 3.75M shares of common stock and warrants at $4/share and accompanying warrant for aggregate gross proceeds of $15M.
- Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.60/share and will expire five years from issuance.
- The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American, on June 11, 2021, under the symbols “SBEV” and “SBEV WS,”.
- Previously (June 8): Splash Beverage cleared to uplist to NYSE with a public offering and one-for-three reverse stock split