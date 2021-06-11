Taoping inks strategic cooperation agreement for East China expansion project
Jun. 11, 2021 8:50 AM ETTaoping Inc. (TAOP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) trades 4% higher premarket after entering into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Zhenjiang Economic and Technological Development Zone for the company's East China expansion project.
- Post the agreement, TAOP will set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in ZETDZ with planned registered capital of $30M.
- ZETDZ will provide support in project construction, coordination, and operation within the scope of support policies, and will fully assist in the operation and development of TAOP's East China Expansion Project.
- "The cooperation with ZETDZ on our East China Expansion Project marks another significant step in the deployment of Taoping’s GPU cloud computing power after the launch of Taoping G Cloud Data Center in Dongguan and Hong Kong," chairman & CEO Mr. Jianghuai Lin commented.