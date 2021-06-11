California Water Service Group subsidiary, Hawaii Water Service to acquire HOH Utilities Company
- Hawaii Water Service, a subsidiary of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to acquire the assets of HOH Utilities Company for undisclosed terms.
- HOH Utilities Company is a wastewater utility located in the growing Poipu/Koloa area of Kauai County on the island of Kauai.
- We are pleased to establish operations on the island of Kauai; our team looks forward to welcoming HOH Utilities Company customers to Hawaii Water and providing them with the same quality, service, and value that we deliver to our other customers on the islands,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO of Hawaii Water Service. “We appreciate the diligence of Ian Kagimoto and the HPUC in advance, as we all work toward the same goal of ensuring HOH Utilities Company customers continue to have reliable, high-quality utility services.”