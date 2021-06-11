Blue Owl stock gains 2.8% after Goldman weighs in with Buy rating
Jun. 11, 2021 8:56 AM ETBlue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)OWLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) stock rises 2.8% in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein assigns a Buy rating in new coverage, citing the alternative manager's "outsized EPS growth prospects."
- Blostein likes OWL's 100% of earnings from fee-related earnings and its mostly permanent assets under management base "creating significant model durability."
- Sets $18.50 12-month price target, implying a 16% upside.
- Expects OWL's EPS to rise at 40% CAGR through 2024 and a more "steady-state" EPS growth of ~20% thereafter.
- Regarding OWL's Direct Lending business, Goldman's analysis suggests record pace of private equity industry deployment driving ~$1.4T in gross debt financing over next three years, with Direct Lending over $450B; estimates ~10% market share for OWL.
- Also sees revenue synergies from Owl Rock and Dyal combination.
- Blue Owl started trading as a public company on May 20 after Owl Rock Capital Group and Neuberger Berman's Capital Partners combined in a SPAC deal with Altimar Acquisition.