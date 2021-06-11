iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) witnesses -$2.2B in ETF outflows, most among all ETFs on the week
- In the latest U.S. weekly fund flows insight report by Refinitiv Lipper ending June 9th, 2021, data points to the fact that the investment community was overall net purchasers of fund assets for the fifth week in a row. Market participants infused +$3.7B in both traditional funds and exchange traded funds for the week.
- In breaking down the fund flow data, investors will see that taxable bond funds took in +$6.8B, tax-exempt fixed income funds saw +$2.5B, equity funds +$717M, and money market funds witnessed outflows of -$6.3B.
- Equity exchange traded funds saw positive net inflows for the second week in a row, attracting +$3.6B. The two ETFs that attracted the highest flows were as follows: iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) +$1.4B and iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) +$1.2B. On the other hand, the equity ETFs that witnessed the most significant outflows were iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) -$2.2B and SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) -$1.8B.
- From an exchange traded fixed income fund standpoint, taxable fixed income ETFs took in net inflows of +$970M, government-Treasury ETFs +$1B, flexible ETFs +$447M, and international & global debt ETFs +$336M. The net redeemers within the fixed income ETFs belong to corporate investment-grade debt ETFs, which saw outflows of -$695M.
- The two largest attractors of fund flows in the fixed income space were iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) +$594M and SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) +$390M. Meanwhile, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) -$1.2B and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) -$546M had the largest outflow of funds on the week.
