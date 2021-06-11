Color Star Technology inks MoU for strategic cooperative development with Color China, Movie Planet and Youa
Jun. 11, 2021 8:59 AM ETColor Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) trades 6.3% higher premarket after signing a MoU for the strategic cooperative development among Color China, U.S.-based company Movie Planet and a South Korea-based company, Youa.
- Movie Planet's platform owns a massive database of 150 film festival working groups from 90 countries.
- The three parties expressed interest in jointly developing NFT application for the Hollywood Film Festival and International Film Festival databases.
- After the launch of NFT, the company will accelerate its use of blockchain technology and continue to develop new technologies in the areas of film videos, music copyrights, and concert videos.
- The cooperation among Color Star, Movie Planet, and Youa Group is not limited to developing NFT copyright of Hollywood movies but will also create films and TV series using the concept of NFT blockchain, so that the blockchain technology can be applied to other applications.