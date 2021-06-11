Hot Stocks: Tesla makes Plaid sexy, big drug development moves, PLAY gets play

Jun. 11, 2021

  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was in the spotlight Friday following the formal launch of its latest electric car model. At the same time, a handful of stocks posted big premarket moves as a result of drug development news. This included Noven (NASDAQ:NOVN), Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN), and Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX).
  • Meanwhile, Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) is getting attention before the opening bell following its quarterly results.
  • Tesla officially launched its new Model S Plaid late Thursday, hosting a high-profile event at a plant in California. The Plaid has a $131,100 price tag and an estimated EPA-rated range of up to 390 miles.
  • Noven is showing substantial gains in Friday's pre-market thanks to positive topline data from a late-stage clinical trial of a product meant to treat a contagious skin infection caused by the molluscipoxvirus. The news has sparked a nearly 36% advance in shares before the opening bell.
  • Precigen has also seen a pre-market pop as a result of upbeat trial results. The company reported positive data from a trial of its AG019 ActoBiotics for the treatment of diabetes. Shares have climbed more than 25% in pre-market trading.
  • Vertex is moving in the other direction on drug-development news. The stock suffered a massive sell-off after the close Thursday following disappointing news surrounding an experimental treatment for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a rare genetic disorder.
  • The company said is abandoning a clinical trial because it is "unlikely to translate into substantial clinical benefit."
  • In pre-market trading, shares of PLAY are receiving ... well, play. Dave & Buster's reported quarterly earnings after the close on Thursday that beat expectations, with EBITDA for the period of $72.1M.
  • "We saw a significant improvement in demand across our store base in the first quarter, including at our recently re-opened New York and California stores," the company's CEO said.
