Mustang Bio jumps 7% on encouraging MB-106 safety and efficacy data in blood cancers
Jun. 11, 2021 9:01 AM ETMustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO)MBIOBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) announces updated interim data from Phase 1/2 clinical trial investigating the safety and efficacy of MB-106 CD20-targeted, autologous CAR T cell therapy for high-risk B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas (B-NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
- MBIO shares rise 7% premarket trading at $4.08.
- In the 15 patients treated, the overall response rate (ORR) was 93% (14/15) with a complete response (CR) rate of 67% (10/15).
- In 11 patients with follicular lymphoma (FL), ORR and CR were 91% (10/11) and 82% (9/11), respectively.
- CAR T persistence was seen in all dose levels (DL) and, while expansion was faster in higher DL, the levels were comparable by day 28.
- "We are pleased that all complete responders continue to remain in remission, and we continue to enroll all eligible CD20+ NHL and CLL patients into this trial,” commented Mazyar Shadman, M.D., M.P.H., Associate Professor, Clinical Research Division of Fred Hutch.
- The data were presented at the EHA 2021.
