Logitech, Cricut downgraded as Morgan Stanley hits IT hardware sidelines

Jun. 11, 2021 9:05 AM ETLogitech International S.A. (LOGI)NCR, CRCT, LOGI, STX, DELL, NTAPBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor

The Logitech Holiday Preview
Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Morgan Stanley downgrades the IT hardware sector to in-line after a period of outperformance and near record-high multiples, saying it's "time to be more selective" with stock picks from the group.
  • NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), Dell (NYSE:DELL), NCR (NYSE:NCR), and Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) remain top picks with the firm
  • Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) and Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) are downgraded from a bullish stance to Equal Weight.
  • LOGI shares are down 2.3% pre-market. CRCT is down 2.3%.
  • LOGI has a Bullish average rating from the 7 Wall Street analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha.
