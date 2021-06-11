Lakeshore Acquisition I prices $50M SPAC IPO
Jun. 11, 2021 9:05 AM ETLakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (LAAA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Lakeshore Acquisition I (LAAA) prices initial public offering of $50M through the issue of 5M investment units priced at $10 per unit.
- The units, each consisting of one ordinary share and 0.75 redeemable warrant, will begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LAAAU" from Friday. Shares and warrants will begin trading separately under the ticker symbols “LAAA” and “LAAAW,” respectively.
- Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one ordinary share at $11.50 per share.
- The company also has granted the underwriters an overallotment option to purchase up to 750,000 additional units.
- Offering is expected to close on June 15, 2021.
- Press Release