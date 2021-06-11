SPAC led by Starwood's ex-CEO, Jaws Hurricane Acquisition prices upsized $275M IPO
Jun. 11, 2021 9:10 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Jaws Hurricane Acquisition prices upsized initial public offering to raise $275M through the issue of 27.5M investment units priced at $10 each; this compares to initial offering of $250M.
- The units will start trading today on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "HCNEU", each consisting of one Class A common stock and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant .
- Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.5/share.
- Underwriters' overallotment option is additional 4.125M units.
- The special purpose acquisition company, is led by Chairman Barry Sternlicht, the former founder and CEO of Starwood Capital and Starwood Property Trust, and CEO and Director Matthew Walters, who is a former Managing Director at JAWS Estates Capital.
- The company intends to focus on consumer technology and related technology businesses that have attractive growth-oriented characteristics and strong underlying demand drivers, with either all or a substantial portion of business activities in North America.
- Shares and warrants will be listed separately as “HCNE” and “HCNEW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on Jun. 15, 2021.