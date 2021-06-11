Aptose tumbles on updated early-stage data luxeptinib in blood cancers
Jun. 11, 2021 9:17 AM ETAptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)APTOBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) has lost ~24.5% in early hours after the company announced updates on its clinical program for luxeptinib currently undergoing two Phase 1 a/b trials in blood cancers.
- The oral, first-in-class FLT3 and BTK kinase inhibitor is undergoing early-stage studies targeting relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies.
- In the AML trial, the company has completed the first two dose cohorts (450mg and 600mg) and has escalated to the third cohort (750mg).
- Further escalations of the trial are planned after seeing no unfavorable safety trends. “The first two dose cohorts delivered encouraging anti-leukemic activity in multiple patients,” Aptose said.
- A durable MRD-negative complete response has been observed in an FLT3-ITD AML patient who had relapsed after two allogeneic stem cell transplants, multiple lines of chemotherapy, and prior FLT3 inhibitor therapy.
- In B-cell malignancies, Aptose is currently treating patients at 750mg BID and further escalations are planned to higher dose levels.
- In March, Aptose announced a complete response seen in a patient at the 450mg bid dose in the trial targeting AML.