Genetic Technologies (GENE) secures U.S. patent for genomic analysis; shares surge 12%

Jun. 11, 2021 9:23 AM ETGenetic Technologies Limited (GENE)GENEBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) has been granted US Patent No. 11,031,098 – ‘Computer Systems and Methods for Genomic Analysis’.
  • GENE shares rise 12% premarket trading at $4.66.
  • The patent describes efficient methods for identifying variations that occur in the human genome and relating them to the genetic basis of disease and drug response.
  • The patent application was submitted in 2016 and builds on the previous patent granted in June 2020 for ‘Methods for assessing risk of developing breast cancer’ - No: US 10,683,549 and extends the portfolio protection beyond breast cancer for future products.
  • The application and utilization of this patent forms the foundation of a single test covering multiple serious diseases, known as the multitest, that will cover more than 70% of current known mortality and morbidities.
