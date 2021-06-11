More on Navigator Holdings Q1 results

Jun. 11, 2021 9:25 AM ETNavigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) reports Q1 revenue growth of 5.5% Y/Y to $85.7M beating consensus by $20.6M.
  • Operating revenues, net of address commissions, was $80.5M, a decrease of $0.7M or 0.9% Y/Y.
  • Fleet utilization was 88.2%, a slight reduction of 80 bps from the 89.0% achieved for the three months ended Mar. 31, 2020.
  • EBITDA margin improved 855 bps to 36.8% and adj. EBITDA margin to improved 476 bps to 36.15%.
  • The Co. was awarded four 12 month timecharter contracts with Mitsui & Energy Trading Singapore to be used for Pembina Pipeline Corporation's new LPG export facility at Prince Rupert, British Columbia, West Coast Canada.
  • Average daily vessel operating expenses decreased by $33/vessel/day, or 0.4%, to $7,892/vessel/day.
  • Also, in Jan. 2021, the marine terminal credit facility became fully drawn at an aggregate amount of $69M and converted into a five year term loan.
  • In April 2021, the Co. announced signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent with Naviera Ultranav Limitada to merge Ultragas ApS fleet of 18 LPG carriers taking Navigator's total fleet size to 56 vessels.
