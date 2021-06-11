Logistics Innovation Technologies prices $300M initial offering

Jun. 11, 2021 9:26 AM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Logistics Innovation Technologies (LITT) prices an initial public offering of 30M units at a price of $10.00 per unit.
  • The units will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LITTU" beginning on June 11, 2021.
  • Each unit consists of one share and one-third of one redeemable warrant.
  • Offering is expected to close on June 15, 2021.
  • While LIT may pursue an initial business combination with a company in any sector or geography, LIT intends to partner with a company focused on innovation in the logistics industry.
  • CEO of LIT is Alan Gershenhorn who recently retired from his position as ExecutiveVP and CCO of United Parcel Service.
  • Chris Sultemeier, former President and CEO of Walmart Transportation; Andy Clarke, former CFO of C.H. Robinson; and Bruno Sidler, former CEO of Panalpina Welttransport, anchor the Board of Directors with significant expertise in the supply chain technology sector.
