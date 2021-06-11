Gatling Exploration announces $3M financing
Jun. 11, 2021
- Gatling Exploration (OTCQB:GATGF) announces private placement offering to raise up to $3M in gross proceeds.
- The Offering will consist of a combination of (a) 4,444,445 common shares issued on a flow-through basis at a price of $0.45 per share; and (b) 2,500,000 units at a price of $0.40 per unit, each consisting of one common share and 0.5 share purchase warrant.
- The company notes "all offered securities will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issue in accordance with applicable securities laws."
