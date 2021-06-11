Online recruitment platform, Kanzhun prices 48M ADSs IPO; trading begins today
Jun. 11, 2021 9:30 AM ETKanzhun Limited (BZ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- China-based online recruitment platform, Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) priced its 48M ADSs IPO at $19/ADS for total offering size of $912M; each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of the company.
- Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to 7.2M additional ADSs at $19/ADS.
- ADSs will commence trading today on Nasdaq.
- Offer expected to close on June 15.
- Kanzhun, backed by Chinese internet giant Tencent, has core product job board Boss Zhipin which is 19th largest online job advertising firm globally as per SIA's Online Job Advertising 2020 research report.
- SA Contributor Donovan James recently wrote, "Kanzhun Limited Proposes $864 Million U.S. IPO"