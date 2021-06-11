Equillium stock falls despite acute graft-versus-host-disease drug shows response in early stage study
- Equillium (EQ -9.5%) said its drug itolizumab showed rapid and durable response as an initial treatment for acute graft-versus-host-disease in an early stage study.
- The phase 1b trial, dubbed EQUATE, evaluated itolizumab, along with standard of care corticosteroids, as first-line treatment of 20 patients with aGVHD — a complication generally seen in bone marrow or stem cell transplant when the donor cells mistakenly attack the recepient's cells.
- At day 29 of treatment, 11 out of 20 patients achieved complete response (CR) while overall response rates (ORR) was seen in 70% of 20 patients.
- Nine out of the 14 patients who had not received any prior treatment achieved CR, while 10 achieved ORR.
- The company said responses were durable, with most patients maintaining response off-treatment through six months.
- After six months, overall survival across all treatment groups was 67%.
- Across all groups, serious adverse events were seen in 12 patients of which two were reported as treatment related. There were four adverse events that led to death and none were treatment related.
- The company noted that iitolizumab was well tolerated and adverse events were consistent with those common in high-risk aGVHD.
- "These data support clinical advancement into pivotal studies in this severely ill patient population where no drugs are approved, and standard of care remains high-dose corticosteroid treatment.” said Dolca Thomas, executive vice president of research and development and chief medical officer of Equillium.
- The company expects to engage with regulatory agencies in mid-2021 to discuss its plans to proceed with a pivotal study in first-line aGVHD.
- Source: Press Release