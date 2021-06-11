DraftKings CEO 'loves' cryptocurrencies, no impact yet from casinos reopening
Jun. 11, 2021 10:46 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)DKNGBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Jason Robins, CEO of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), said Friday that the online gambling company hasn't seen a drop in demand since casinos started opening up in the wake of the COVID pandemic.
- In an interview with CNBC, Robins also backed cryptocurrency as a place where he's parked some of his money, though he refused to weigh in on whether purchasing crypto counted as investing or gambling.
- On his company's outlook following the pandemic, Robins said the company's data show good numbers for both its cohorts and customer acquisitions.
- "We haven't seen any drop off really," Robins said, though he admitted that we're still in the early stages of reopening.
- Robins acknowledged that the company could see a slowdown in customer acquisition, as it absorbs the big gains it has already seen. Still, this expansion should receive further tailwinds from overall industry growth and the addition of new states legalizing gambling, Robins explained.
- "Maybe instead of growing triple digits, it's 80%-90% or something like that, but I don't think that we are going to see anything material," Robins said, referring to customer acquisition growth.
- On the topic of cryptocurrency, Robins revealed that he put his money in the asset class, saying bluntly "I love it."
- However, asked whether crypto counted as investing or gambling, the DraftKings CEO demurred. He said that question was for regulators to decide.
- Robins recently revealed that DraftKings considered accepting cryptocurrencies on its gambling platform, but regulators didn't approve.
- "We’ve looked into how we might utilize this form of payment, right now, we’re not able to offer it on our products. The payment methods we can accept are determined by the individual state regulators and, as of now, crypto is not an approved payment type in any of the states where we’re live,” Robins said, per TheStreet.