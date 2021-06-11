Philip Morris International surprises analysts with big buyback plan
Jun. 11, 2021 10:23 AM ETPhilip Morris International Inc. (PM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor39 Comments
- Morgan Stanley breaks down the long-awaited share repurchase plan update from Philip Morris International (PM +0.5%).
- Philip Morris is noted to have not meaningfully bought back shares since 2014, due in part to the strong U.S. dollar.
- Analyst Pamela Kaufman: "PM plans to buyback up to $7 bn in stock over the next three years and is targeting spending of $5-7 bn starting after the company’s Q2 earnings call. The new program represents ~4.5% of PM’s market cap and is ahead of our $3.5 bn share buyback expectations over this time frame."
- Morgan Stanley says the Philip Morris share repurchase program underscores the confidence in the growth outlook and enhanced ability to return cash to shareholders, which are key aspects of the firm's Overweight rating on the stock.
