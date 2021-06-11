Constellation Pharma presents mid-stage data for pelabresib in myelofibrosis
Jun. 11, 2021 10:30 AM ETConstellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST)CNSTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST -0.1%) announced that the data from MANIFEST Phase 2 clinical trial for pelabresib (CPI-0610) in myelofibrosis (MF) were published online in association with the European Hematology Association (EHA) annual meeting.
- “We are particularly enthusiastic about the publication of centrally reviewed translational data, which describe early improvements in bone marrow fibrosis in patients treated with pelabresib,” commented Patrick Trojer, chief scientific officer of Constellation Pharma.
- “We are currently enrolling patients in the Phase 3 pivotal study of MANIFEST-2 and our goal is to transform the standard of care for the treatment of myelofibrosis.”
- Across all three arms of the Phase 2 study, translational data indicated 63 patients showed similar improvements following a review of bone marrow fibrosis (BMF) pathology.
- 23 out of 63 patients (37%) achieved at least a 1-grade improvement in BMF while 83% out of those reached improvements in BMF by 24 weeks.
- Germany-based MorphoSys has agreed to acquire Constellation Pharma in a deal valued at $1.7B.