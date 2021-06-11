Intel's potential SiFive acquisition could ward off Arm threat, says BofA
Jun. 11, 2021 10:45 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)INTC, SFTBY, SFTBFBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor46 Comments
- Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is circling a more than $2B acquisition of semiconductor designer SiFive.
- BofA analyst Vivek Arya sees the potential acquisition as a way for Intel to "go on the offensive" versus SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Arm chip unit in the traditional RISC-V/Arm embedded markets. Intel could also thwart "potential share loses to Arm in the data center."
- Arya notes that the RISC-V architecture hasn't had much success in Intel's core markets, but SiFive has been "aggressively going after the data center market and just taped out an SoC for advanced AI/HPC on TSMC 5nm – a chip that would appear to be addressing the same market as NVDA’s recently announced Grace Arm-based CPU."
- Nvidia is currently seeking regulatory approval for its proposed $40B acquisition of Arm.
