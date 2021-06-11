Intel's potential SiFive acquisition could ward off Arm threat, says BofA

Jun. 11, 2021

Entrance of The Intel Museum in Silicon Valley.
JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is circling a more than $2B acquisition of semiconductor designer SiFive.
  • BofA analyst Vivek Arya sees the potential acquisition as a way for Intel to "go on the offensive" versus SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Arm chip unit in the traditional RISC-V/Arm embedded markets. Intel could also thwart "potential share loses to Arm in the data center."
  • Arya notes that the RISC-V architecture hasn't had much success in Intel's core markets, but SiFive has been "aggressively going after the data center market and just taped out an SoC for advanced AI/HPC on TSMC 5nm – a chip that would appear to be addressing the same market as NVDA’s recently announced Grace Arm-based CPU."
  • Nvidia is currently seeking regulatory approval for its proposed $40B acquisition of Arm.
