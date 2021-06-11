DAVIDsTEA higher after creditors approve plan of arrangement
Jun. 11, 2021 12:32 PM ETDAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- DAVIDsTEA (DTEA +1.3%) announces that its plan with creditors was approved today by the requisite majorities of creditors of DAVIDsTEA and the DAVIDsTEA USA subsidiary.
- The company plans to seek a sanction order from the Québec Superior Court at a hearing scheduled for June 16 in regard to the plan. If the sanction order is granted, DAVIDsTEA and DAVIDsTEA USA will seek recognition of the sanction order from the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware under Chapter 15 of the United States Bankruptcy Code at a hearing scheduled for June 17.
- The arrangement provides that DAVIDsTEA will distribute an aggregate amount of approximately C$18M to its creditors and those of DAVIDsTEA USA.
- Read more details about the creditor arrangement.
- DAVIDsTea was listed on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.