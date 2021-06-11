ICE Mortgage Technology acquires technology for its mortgage closing platform
Jun. 11, 2021 12:37 PM ETICEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Intercontinental Exchange's (ICE +0.5%) ICE Mortgage Technology unit acquires eVault technology from DocMagic that it will use to secure storage of digital mortgages and notes.
- The technology will be integrated into ICE's mortgage closing platform, Encompass eClose, which is designed to cover all steps of the mortgage workflow.
- Terms of the deal weren't disclosed; ICE said the transaction won't be material to its earnings or have an impact on capital allocation plans.
- In August, ICE announced the acquisition of Ellie Mae in its efforts to "transform the mortgage marketplace."