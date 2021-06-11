Rand Worldwide declares $1.00 dividend

Jun. 11, 2021 1:23 PM ETRand Worldwide, Inc. (RWWI)RWWIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Rand Worldwide (OTCPK:RWWI) declares $1.00/share special dividend.
  • Payable June 28; for shareholders of record June 21; ex-div June 18.
  • The company has entered into an amended and restated credit agreement with its bank consisting of two credit facilities which replace the Company’s previous credit agreements: a five-year $10M line of credit, secured by all assets of the Company with borrowing levels subject to borrowing base limits with interest set at the one-month LIBOR rate plus a margin of 1.50% and second facility is a five-year, $38M term note loan with scheduled monthly principal payments of $633,333.33 over its five-year term, and interest paid monthly based on one-month LIBOR rate plus a margin of 1.50%.
