Scholar Rock climbs on Phase 2 data for spinal muscular atrophy therapy

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK +4.1%) is trading sharply higher today after the company announced the results from TOPAZ Phase 2 trial which was designed to evaluate apitegromab in combination with Biogen’s nusinersen (spinraza) in patients with Type 2 and 3 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
  • The data indicated that a majority (74%, 23/31) of non-ambulatory patients showed a clinical improvement (≥1-point increase) in Hammersmith Functional Motor Scale Expanded (HFMSE) after 12 months of treatment of apitegromab added to background nusinersen therapy.
  • In the non-ambulatory cohort (mean age 3.8) where background nusinersen started earlier in life (<5 years of age), 20 mg/kg of apitegromab led to sizeable increases in HFMSE the company said.
  • The safety profile was consistent with “underlying patient population and background therapy,” according to the statement from Scholar Rock.
  • Scholar Rock plans to begin a Phase 3 trial by the end of 2021 to evaluate apitegromab as an add-on therapy to nusinersen or risdiplam for non-ambulatory patients with Type 2 and Type 3 SMA who make up nearly a two-third of the patient population.
