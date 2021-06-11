MicroVision stock led tech gainers for the week
Jun. 11, 2021 2:00 PM ETMicroVision, Inc. (MVIS)FSLY, ASAN, MVISBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was among the top tech stock gainers for the week with shares up over 25% during the period. The company remains on the periphery of the meme stock craze. Yesterday, MVIS announced it will join the Russell 2000 Index on June 28.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was up nearly 25%, continuing its rally following last week's Q1 beats and raised full-year guidance. Earlier this week, CEO Dustin Moskovitz disclosed buying 500,000 shares.
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares managed to gain over 13% despite causing an outage that took several major websites offline. The company was praised for its fast response, but Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly for the potential business impact of the outage.