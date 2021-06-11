X4 Pharmaceuticals reports early-stage data for ibrutinib in lymphoma
Jun. 11, 2021 2:01 PM ETX4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR)XFORBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR -7.3%) announced preliminary efficacy and safety data from its ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial for lead asset mavorixafor, in combination with Janssen Pharma’s ibrutinib (imbruvica) in Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia patients with MYD88 and CXCR4 gene mutations.
- Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma is characterized by increased immunoglobulin M ((IgM)).
- The data were included in a presentation published at this year’s European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress.
- As of April 15, eight patients had been enrolled in the trial with 156 days median duration of treatment.
- The analysis primarily consisted of the results from patients in Cohort A who received low- and mid-range doses of the combination therapy.
- All patients achieved reductions in serum IgM, the company said adding that none of the patients demonstrated progression of the disease while on treatment, and the combination therapy was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events.
- Two out of four (50%) of patients had more than 50% reduction in serum IgM from baseline compared to only 28%-38% of double-mutation patients on ibrutinib monotherapy with comparable reductions.
- AbbVie has partnered in the Phase 1b clinical trial. In May, the company announced the data from the trial as of January 22.