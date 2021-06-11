Moderna says its COVID vaccine not linked to heart condition - Bloomberg (update)

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) says there is no "causal association" between its COVID-19 vaccine and cases of myocarditis or pericarditis, based on a review of safety data, Bloomberg reports.
  • Yesterday, the CDC said that the number of cases of heart inflammation following the second dose of mRNA-based vaccines was higher than normal in younger people.
  • Citing preliminary data from its vaccine safety monitor system, the CDC said on Thursday that there were 275 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis in people aged 16 – 24 years as of May 31, compared to the expected number of cases of 10–102
  • Moderna said it "will continue to closely monitor these reports and is actively working with public health and regulatory authorities to further assess this issue.
