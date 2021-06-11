Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch
Saturday - June 12
- 12:45 p.m. Blue Origin (BORGN) broadcasts a live auction for the very first seat on New Shepard. After a month-long process with nearly 6K participants from 143 countries, the current high bid stands at $4.8M. Amazon's Jeff Bezos and his brother will also be on the spaceflight. The auction could draw even more attention to Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and its space tourism pricing potential.
Monday - June 14
- All week - Conferences scheduled to run during the week include the Morgan Stanley 12th Annual US Financials Payments & CRE Conference, the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference, the KeyBanc Cloud and Open Banking Spotlight Day, the Bank of America BofA Securities Napa Biopharma Virtual Conference, the Lytham Partners Summer Investor Conference, the Mizuho Cybersecurity Summit and the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference.
- All week - FDA action dates arrive on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) for AYVAKIT (avapritinib), Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) for Arimoclomol, CytRx Corporation (OTCQB:CYTR) for Arimoclomol and Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) for Ephedrine Injection (ET-203).
- All day Quiet periods expire on Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and Procure Technologies (NYSE:PCOR). Oatly trades more than 40% higher than its IPO pricing level, while Procure Technologies is up about 30% from its IPO pricing mark.
- All day The go-shop period on the At Home (NYSE:HOME) acquisition by Hellman & Friedman expires. At Home trades slightly above the $36.00 offer price.
- 11:00 a.m. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger is the opening keynote speaker of the Six Five Summit. The event is focused on the latest developments and trends in digital transformation. The CEOs of Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON), Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) are also scheduled to give talks.
- 11:25 a.m. A Reuters Car of the Future event will feature a live panel on preparing EVs for the mainstream with Fisker (NYSE:FSR) CEO Henrik Fisker and Xpeng Motors (NYSE:XPEV) President Brian Gu. A later panel on three-wheeled EVs features Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) CEO Paul Rivera.
- 1:00 p.m. Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) holds an event to cover its cable access segment.
- 1:00 p.m. Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) presents at the Cannabis Forum hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald. The appearance will be the first in a couple of weeks by Aurora Cananbis on the conference circuit. Shares are down more than 40% from their highs in February. As part of its sector-wide preview of the cannabis conference, Cantor Fitzgerald notes the group seems to have found a bottom in May with COVID restrictions easing and potential U.S deregulation starting to boost sentiment again.
- 3:00 p.m. - ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) hosts its first investor and analyst day featuring presentations by top management.
Tuesday - June 15
- All day - FashionCommerce 2021 runs for most of the day with virtual presentations on e-commerce from a long list of companies that includes ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Zalando (OTC:ZLDSF) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT).
- All day Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) holds its Capital Markets Day with presentations from top management and a Q&A session.
- All day - The New York Stock Exchange holds an investor access event covering healthcare & technology. SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) and Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) are both due to appear.
- All day - IPO share lockup periods expire on Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI). Both stocks are down sharply from where the IPOs were priced late last year.
- All day - The two-day Oppenheimer Consumer Conference will be of high interest to investors in the restaurant sector. The biggest macro themes into the event are (1) food/labor cost inflation and strategies to offset, (2) properly forecasting unit-level economics in a post-COVID world and (3) sustainability of recent strength in restaurant spending properly forecasting unit-level economics in a post-COVID world. Notable presenters include Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), Yum China (NYSE:YUMC), Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH).
- 8:30 a.m. The retail sales report for May arrives with economists forecasting a 0.4% drop from the April tally. The pullback in retail sales reflects some rotation by consumers from goods to services. The sales breakdown could be a share price mover with categories like home improvement, restaurants, department stores and auto being watched closely.
- 9:00 a.m. Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) holds an investor day event.
- 9:00 a.m. Humana (NYSE:HUM) holds its investor day event, with presentations focused on the company's financial progress and strategic direction.
- 9:30 a.m. Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) holds a hybrid investor & analyst day with presentations from management on the company's augmented long-term growth strategy and outlook to be followed by a question and answer session.
- 12:30 p.m. Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) hosts a virtual Investor Day with key members of the management team presenting. Shares of Upwork have moved higher in the past after management presentations with bullish notes following shortly after.
- Postmarket - Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) reports earnings with shares up more than 30% from their low in February. Citi sees downside risk with a significant revenue beat seen as unlikely and little margin for error on the profit line. Options trading on Oracle implies a move of about 4.5% after the earnings report drops.
Wednesday - June 16
- All day - CNBC Evolve features a number of high-profile CEOs interviewed by CNBC personalities, including Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) CEO Kasper Rorsted, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) CEO Albert Bourla, UPS (NYSE:UPS) CEO Carol Tome, Intel (INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger, Carnival (NYSE:CCL) CEO Arnold Donald and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) CEO Chris Kempczinski.
- All day - The Robin Hood Investors Conference features notable speakers like Stanley Druckenmiller, Ray Dalio, David Tepper, Paul Tudor Jones, Cathie Wood, Boaz Weinstein and Larry Robbins among others. The event is watched closely for the "best idea" pitches from hedge funds that will arrive all day. Seeking Alpha's news team will post the best ideas as they are presented.
- All day - Vivatech 2021 runs in a hybrid format out of Paris and online over four days. Vivatech is called the biggest startup and tech event in Europe. Guest speakers include Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Tim Cook, Facebook's (FB) Mark Zuckerberg, IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Arvind Krishna and PayPal's (NASDAQ:PYPL) Dan Schulman.
- 10:00 a.m. Centene (NYSE:CNC) holds an investor meeting in a virtual format. Bank of America thinks the event could reset expectations on Centene's long-term earnings potential with a new CFO on board. 15 out of 19 Wall Street firms covering Centene have a Buy-equivalent rating on the healthcare stock.
- 11:45 a.m. Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) CEO Alex Karp speaks about big data and analytics at the Barron's Investing In Tech Virtual Summit. Palantir has seen sideways trading over the last few months.
- 2:00 p.m. The FOMC issues its policy statement. Economists expect a few nuanced changes that will make the central bank sound less dovish than in the April meeting. Median projections for core inflation in 2022 and 2023 will probably rise slightly, although transitory factors are likely to be identified. The Fed is seen as likely to increase rates on excess reserves and overnight reverse repurchase agreements.
- 2:30 p.m. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a press conference. Bank of America previews that Powell will continue to argue that bottlenecks and reopening are largely responsible for the surge in inflation. Powell's comments on tapering plans will be closely watched.
- 2:30 p.m. Incoming Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Elizabeth Spaulding talks about the future of online apparel retailing at Barron's Investing in Tech virtual summit. Stitch Fix rallied strongly after its recent earnings report recharged the bull case.
- 4:30 p.m. C3.ai (NYSE:AI) CEO Tom Siebel appears at Barron's Investing in Tech virtual summit to discuss how AI is changing the way companies run their entire enterprise. Shares of C3.ai are down more than 60% from their high.
- 5:00 p.m. The Honest Company (NASDAQ:HNST) holds its first earnings call as a publicly-traded company. The analyst quiet period ended on Honest recently, which brought in eight firms with a Buy-equivalent ratings vs. two Neutral-equivalent ratings and no Sell-equivalent ratings.
Thursday - June 17
- All day - Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) is in the spotlight of the electric vehicle sector with the company hosting an investor relations day. The event is expected to provide insight into the company's vision to bring electric vehicles to everyone by focusing on use cases and increasing owner productivity while simultaneously generating multiple revenue touchpoints throughout the full vehicle lifecycle. The hybrid virtual event will also include an introduction to the company's proprietary technology and offer more details on the vehicle family.
- 7:30 a.m. Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) conducts one of the more intriguing presentations at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference. The electric vehicle sector is being looked at more closely after a 'going concern' warning from Lordstown Motors.
- 9:00 a.m. NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) hosts an Investor Day event. Shares of NRG have no tracked back to their March highs.
- 12:00 p.m. PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment (NYSE:PMT) hold a combined virtual Investor Day.
- 3:00 p.m. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) CEO Jim Farley takes part in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Virtual Global Auto Industry Conference. The company says Farley will discuss how Ford is delivering on the Ford+ plan for growth, leveraging foundational strengths to build enhanced capabilities – enriching customer experiences and deepening loyalty to expand addressable markets and drive value creation.
- 5:00 p.m. Kroger (NYSE:KR) holds its earnings conference call. Analysts are looking for color on Kroger's pricing and margins expectations. USB says Kroger is likely to pass along a good portion of its cost inflation, but its past history suggests it won't do it as aggressively as some of its traditional grocery peers.
Friday - June 18
- All day - Oil traders (CL1:COM) will be watching the election in Iran for any implications on a deal to roll back some U.S. sanctions. Most forecasts already factor in a return of around 1 mbpd worth of Iranian oil supply, but a faster-than-anticipated resolution to the sanctions issue could cause headwinds for Upstream companies and tailwinds for Downstream companies with widening crude differentials.
- 9:10 a.m. Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) CEO José Neves will present at the Goldman Sachs Digital Economy Conference.
- 10:00 a.m. Iveric Bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) holds a dry AMD Virtual Symposium for investors and analysts. The event will include presentations and discussions with retinal specialists and key opinion leaders on the dry AMD landscape, Zimura pivotal program in GA and highlights from the company's IC-500 program in AMD.