TaskUs founders see big action in fintech, cryptocurrency
Jun. 11, 2021 3:40 PM ETTaskUs, Inc. (TASK)TASK, BTC-USD, ETC-USDBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Speaking as the company's shares make their debut on Wall Street, the founders of digital outsourcing company TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) said the digital economy "is on fire," with particular growth taking place in the fintech sector, including in the cryptocurrency space.
- In an interview with Bloomberg, Jaspar Weir, the company's co-founder and president, said that its business has been bolstered by strength across the digital economy.
- However, TaskUs was seeing particular interest from fintechs. This included cryptocurrencies, as well as challenger banks and lenders.
- Meanwhile, previously lagging industries, like entertainment and travel, were also starting to make a comeback now that COVID restrictions were being loosened, Weir noted.
- Asked whether the firm was seeing income inflation for the types of workers it places at companies, Bryce Maddock, TaskUs's co-founder and CEO, acknowledged that wage pressures were hitting the economy.
- Maddock said the company had seen these throughout the world, but they had become most pronounced in the U.S.
- "The market is getting more and more competitive every day," he concluded.
- Weir and Maddock appeared on Bloomberg TV amid the company's IPO. The company's stock had jumped more than 30% on its first day of trading, after pricing its initial public offering at $23.