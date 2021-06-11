TaskUs founders see big action in fintech, cryptocurrency

Jun. 11, 2021 3:40 PM ETTaskUs, Inc. (TASK)TASK, BTC-USD, ETC-USDBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
  • Speaking as the company's shares make their debut on Wall Street, the founders of digital outsourcing company TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) said the digital economy "is on fire," with particular growth taking place in the fintech sector, including in the cryptocurrency space.
  • In an interview with Bloomberg, Jaspar Weir, the company's co-founder and president, said that its business has been bolstered by strength across the digital economy.
  • However, TaskUs was seeing particular interest from fintechs. This included cryptocurrencies, as well as challenger banks and lenders.
  • Meanwhile, previously lagging industries, like entertainment and travel, were also starting to make a comeback now that COVID restrictions were being loosened, Weir noted.
  • Asked whether the firm was seeing income inflation for the types of workers it places at companies, Bryce Maddock, TaskUs's co-founder and CEO, acknowledged that wage pressures were hitting the economy.
  • Maddock said the company had seen these throughout the world, but they had become most pronounced in the U.S.
  • "The market is getting more and more competitive every day," he concluded.
  • Weir and Maddock appeared on Bloomberg TV amid the company's IPO. The company's stock had jumped more than 30% on its first day of trading, after pricing its initial public offering at $23.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.