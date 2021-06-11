Urban One jumps 30% on outsized volume
- No-longer-microcap media company Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) is up 30% on heavy volume today - one of a sporadic series of days where the stock makes a heavy move on active trading and no particular catalyst.
- That's the most shares it's traded in three weeks - after its casino plans were recommended by Richmond, Va., for a proposed project - and nearly 10 times average daily volume.
- Its other share class, UONEK, is up 12.1%.
- In Richmond, Councilmember Ann-Frances Lambert has set a virtual meeting for her 3rd Voter District for June 30; she held a meeting May 26 specifically to take up the proposed casino, which included Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins.
- The company reported Q1 earnings on May 12, noting revenues fell 3.6%, though EBITDA rose nearly 15%.