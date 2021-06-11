REITs post weekly gains led by QTS, Colony; losses marginal amid stable sector developments

Jun. 11, 2021 4:35 PM ETQTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), REM, REZ, DBRGQTS, REM, REZ, RYN, MAC, HHC, WY, PCH, CONE, AMT, SVC, DBRG, BXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

REIT. Real estate investment trust. Financial Market. Hand pressing button on screen
Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

  • Real Estate sector experienced traction in the past week amid the Nareit Conference Week; iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) and iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) reported gain of 2.4% and 2.1% respectively in the past 5 day trading session.
  • As per presenters at Nareit's REITweek Investor Conference, occupancy rates likely have bottomed out, and growth opportunities are on the rise.
  • Mortgage rates inched lower to 2.96% in the week ended June 10 compared to 2.99% from prior week.
  • In the Nareit Conference, Residential REITs indicated a positive FY21 outlook with multifamily properties, single-family houses growth significant.
  • Among the weekly gainers in the real estate sector (of stocks Mid, over $2B), QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS) stock rallied 20.1% after it announced acquisition by Blackstone (NYSE:BX) in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$10B.
  • Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) followed with 14.7% and 10% gains respectively.
  • While Colony announced sale of the bulk of its other equity & debt ("OED") portfolio of real estate assets to Fortress Investment for $535M, Services Properties Trust amended its management with Hyatt.
  • CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) followed with 9.6% and 9.2% gains respectively; Wells Fargo believes that CyrusOne is at the top of potential takeout targets in the datacenter REIT space and CoreSite Realty (COR) is also a possible candidate.
  • Losers pack recorded marginal losses which stretched from a maximum loss of 4.2% recorded by PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) followed by 3.6% loss of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).
  • Weyerhaeuser CEO Devin Stockfish believes the home-building and renovation boom could keep wood demand strong for another decade.
  • Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) reported losses between 1%-2%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.