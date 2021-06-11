Embraer upgraded to Buy at BofA on Eve's upside potential
Jun. 11, 2021 3:32 PM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ)ERJBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Embraer (ERJ +3.9%) extends its two-day rally to ~20% as Bank of America upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral, citing significant upside from a potential public listing or other investment opportunities related to its Eve Urban Air Mobility.
- Embraer sees a $200B revenue market for Eve, with 3B passengers and 50K eVTOLs - electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles - by 2035, with commercial operations starting in roughly two years.
- "We are confident on Eve's strong position in this nascent market given Embraer's know-how on developing aircraft on budget and on schedule, existing relationship with regional airlines, worldwide ops for production and maintenance, and robust positioning in the U.S. and Brazilian markets," BofA's Ronald Epstein writes.
- Embraer shares spiked yesterday on reports that SPAC Zanite Acquisition was in merger talks with Eve.