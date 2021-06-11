Amazon Prime Day forecasted to smash last year's sales record of $10B
Jun. 11, 2021
- Since its commencement in 2015, Amazon Prime Day has been a significant retail event.
- The event is typically held in July but last year due to pandemic it was pushed to mid October.
- The year event is slated to begin on June 21 and run through June 22 with a sales forecast of $12B worldwide.
- Despite pandemic, Amazon Prime Day 2020 has seen robust growth, exceeding sales from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
- As per the estimates from market research firm Digital Commerce 360, Amazon sold $10.4B worth of goods on Prime Day 2020, up 45.2 % from $7.16B in 2019.
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) expects Q2 revenue between $110B-$116B vs. consensus of $114.77B.
- To compete against Amazon Prime Day, Target (NYSE:TGT) is launching three days of deals without a membership from June 20 to June 22 and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) will host sales events from June 20 to June 23.