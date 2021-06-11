Spotify nears exclusive deal for 'Call Her Daddy' top podcast - WSJ
Jun. 11, 2021 4:06 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)SPOTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is close to a deal to lock up top podcast Call Her Daddy and producer Alexandra Cooper in an exclusive arrangement, The Wall Street Journal reports.
- That would come with a $20M-plus licensing deal, according to the report, along with a first-look arrangement to help Cooper develop other projects.
- The show - targeting a young female audience with sex/relationship talk - was the No. 5 podcast globally on Spotify last year.
- It's part-owned by Barstool Sports after a three-year contract set in 2018. Last year brought a high-visibility dispute with Cooper and co-creator Sofia Franklyn on one side, and Barstool founder Dave Portnoy on the other. Franklyn left the show to create her own podcast.