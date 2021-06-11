StoneCo raises $500M in its first dollar bond offering
Jun. 11, 2021 4:30 PM ETStoneCo Ltd. (STNE)STNEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) issues its inaugural dollar bond, raising $500M in seven-year notes with a final yield of 3.95%.
- The Brazilian fintech plans to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include financing its investment in Banco Inter, the growth of the business, and the refinancing of certain corporate debt.
- StoneCo said the order book was multiple times' oversubscribed and illustrates the company's ability to access multiple funding sources to support its growth.
- Last month, STNE agreed to invest up to R$2.5B (~$471M) in newly issued shares of Banco Inter.