Redfin CEO on home buying: no part of the country that's safe from bidding wars

Jun. 11, 2021 4:42 PM ETRedfin Corporation (RDFN)RDFNBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Glenn Kelman, head of online real estate broker Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN), said Friday that the housing market throughout the country will continue to feel the impact of a live-from-anywhere mentality following the COVID pandemic and a migration to low-tax, lower-cost parts of the U.S.
  • "No part of the country is safe from bidding wars," the Redfin CEO said in an interview with CNBC.
  • Kelman noted a slowdown in some vacation markets following a "frenzy" of demand in the early spring, as well as softness in the condo markets in some major metropolitan areas.
  • But in general, he said recent cultural trends had spurred higher prices throughout the country. He cited data from the company's online operations, which indicated that there wasn't a county in the U.S. where homes weren't receiving multiple bids.
  • Specifically talking about the move from higher-tax states, like California, to lower-tax jurisdictions, like Idaho, Kelman indicated that the trend is currently in full force.
  • "It's on like Donkey Kong," he said.
