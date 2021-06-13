AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine linked to new side effect: European regulator
Jun. 12, 2021 9:40 PM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)AZNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor71 Comments
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has detected a rare new side effect called capillary leak syndrome following the vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), known as Vaxzevria in the region.
- The capillary leak syndrome a serious condition that leads to fluid leakage from small blood vessels causing among other things low blood pressure was seen mostly in women within four days of the vaccination, according to a statement from EMA.
- Its safety committee has reviewed six such cases where three individuals had a history of the condition and one of them later died following the inoculation. As of March, more than 78M doses of Astra’s COVID-19 shot have been given in the EU and U.K.
- The committee has recommended a label change for the vaccine to reflect capillary leak syndrome as a possible side effect and advises against the use of the vaccine in people who have a history of capillary leak syndrome.
- In early April, the European regulator recommended that cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelets be listed as a potential but very rare side effect of Astra’s COVID-19 jab.