Dosing underway in Molecular Partners' NIH-sponsored COVID-19 trial evaluating ensovibep
Jun. 14, 2021 12:01 AM ETMolecular Partners AG (MLLCF)MLLCFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- The first patient has been dosed in Molecular Partners' (OTCPK:MLLCF) new Phase 3 sub-study evaluating ensovibep, as part of the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) partnership designed to speed development of treatments and vaccine candidates for COVID-19.
- Also, the FDA has granted ensovibep Fast Track designation.
- The Phase 3 sub-study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ensovibep in COVID-19 positive adults in the hospitalized setting.
- The primary efficacy endpoint is the time from randomization to participants' sustained recovery for 14 days after release from the hospital.
- The ACTIV-3 trial arm is planned to initially enroll 300 participants who will receive either ensovibep or placebo and standard of care, including remdesivir.
- The protocol includes an interim analysis for futility after the first 300 patients have been randomized and recruited. If positive, the trial will enroll an additional 700 participants.