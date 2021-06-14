Asian shares mixed; Japan's production rose 2.9% in April
Jun. 14, 2021 1:16 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan +0.55%. Japan April final industrial production increased 2.9% M/M vs +2.5% prelim.
- Markets in China, Hong Kong and Australia are closed for holidays.
- India -0.46%. Shares edged lower with focus on consumer price inflation data for May due later in the day.
- Singapore -0.08%.
- South Korea flat.
- Oil prices rose, with Brent crude futures up 0.48% to $73.04/barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.45% to $71.23/barrel.
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin jumped over the weekend after Elon Musk said Tesla will accept the cryptocurrency payment once clean energy usage confirmed.
- U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.06%; S&P 500 +0.08%; Nasdaq +0.16%.