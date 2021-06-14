JNJ/AbbVie's Imbruvica + Venclexta show promising progression-free survival in late-stage blood cancer study

Jun. 14, 2021 4:26 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV), JNJABBV, JNJBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announces new data from the Phase 3 GLOW study comparing the efficacy and safety of the combination of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) company Janssen Biotech's Imbruvica (ibrutinib) plus Venclexta/Venclyxto (venetoclax) (I+V) vs. chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab (C+O) for first-line treatment in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).
  • The study met its primary endpoint of superior progression-free survival (PFS) with a HR 0.216 (95% CI, 0.131-0.357; p < 0.0001), demonstrating a reduction in the risk of disease progression or death for I+V of approx. 78% compared to C+O.
  • The PFS benefit with I+V was consistent across pre-specified subgroups. The median PFS for C+O was 21 months while the median PFS for I+V had not been reached at the time of analysis.
  • Secondary endpoints included rates of undetectable minimal residual disease (uMRD), complete response rate (CR) and overall response rate (ORR).
  • The rate of uMRD in the bone marrow was significantly higher for patients treated with I+V compared to those treated with C+O (p<0.0001).
  • The CR rate was also significantly higher with I+V vs. C+O (38.7% vs. 11.4%) (p < 0.0001).
  • The ORR was not significantly different between I+V and C+O treated groups. Time to subsequent therapy was longer for I+V (HR 0.143, 95% CI 0.05-0.41).
  • The safety profile of I+V was generally consistent with single agents and tolerability profiles were consistent with CLL treatment in the enrolled patient population.
  • Results were presented at the EHA 2021 Virtual Congress.
