JNJ's DARZALEX combo regime shows significant overall survival benefits in multiple myeloma
Jun. 14, 2021 4:55 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)JNJBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announces overall survival (OS) results from the Phase 3 MAIA study showing the addition of DARZALEX (daratumumab) to lenalidomide and dexamethasone (D-Rd) resulted in a statistically significant survival benefit over lenalidomide and dexamethasone (Rd) alone in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who were ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant and were treated to progression.
- After a median follow-up of nearly five years (56.2 months), a 32% reduction in the risk of death was observed in the D-Rd treatment arm vs. Rd.
- Median OS was not reached in either arm [hazard ratio (HR): 0.68, 95% confidence interval (CI), 0.53-0.86; p=0.0013].
- Median progression-free survival (PFS) was not reached and the PFS benefit observed with D-Rd was maintained, with a 47% reduction in risk of disease progression or death.
- These data are expected to form the basis of future regulatory submissions.
- Additional new findings from the MAIA longer-term follow-Up analysis:
- Estimated five-year OS and PFS rate of 66% and 53% with D-Rd vs. 53% and 29% with Rd, respectively.
- Median time to next treatment was not reached with D-Rd vs. 42.4 months with Rd.
- Updated ORR of 93% with D-Rd vs. 82% with Rd.
- No new safety concerns were identified in the D-Rd arm.
- These data were featured at the EHA 2021 Virtual Congress.