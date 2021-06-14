JNJ's DARZALEX combo regime shows significant overall survival benefits in multiple myeloma

Jun. 14, 2021 4:55 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)JNJBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announces overall survival (OS) results from the Phase 3 MAIA study showing the addition of DARZALEX (daratumumab) to lenalidomide and dexamethasone (D-Rd) resulted in a statistically significant survival benefit over lenalidomide and dexamethasone (Rd) alone in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who were ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant and were treated to progression.
  • After a median follow-up of nearly five years (56.2 months), a 32% reduction in the risk of death was observed in the D-Rd treatment arm vs. Rd.
  • Median OS was not reached in either arm [hazard ratio (HR): 0.68, 95% confidence interval (CI), 0.53-0.86; p=0.0013].
  • Median progression-free survival (PFS) was not reached and the PFS benefit observed with D-Rd was maintained, with a 47% reduction in risk of disease progression or death.
  • These data are expected to form the basis of future regulatory submissions.
  • Additional new findings from the MAIA longer-term follow-Up analysis:
  • Estimated five-year OS and PFS rate of 66% and 53% with D-Rd vs. 53% and 29% with Rd, respectively.
  • Median time to next treatment was not reached with D-Rd vs. 42.4 months with Rd.
  • Updated ORR of 93% with D-Rd vs. 82% with Rd.
  • No new safety concerns were identified in the D-Rd arm.
  • These data were featured at the EHA 2021 Virtual Congress.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.