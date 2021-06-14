PPG appoints Melkko as Interim CEO of its recently acquired Tikkurila

Jun. 14, 2021 5:46 AM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)CFO, CEO, PPGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • PPG (NYSE:PPG) has appointed Markus Melkko interim chief executive officer of Tikkurila Oyj, effective immediately, in addition to his current responsibilities as its chief financial officer.
  • Following the closing of PPG’s acquisition of Tikkurila on June 10, 2021, its CEO and President Elisa Markula notified to take a CEO role at another company in another industry sector.
  • Elisa’s resignation will be effective on a date to be announced.
  • Melkko joined Tikkurila in 2019 and has served as CFO and a member of the management team.
