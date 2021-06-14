Dow Jones, Nasdaq start the week with slight gains
- Traders are beginning the week with the Fed on their minds as the FOMC meets Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss policy monetary. An accompanying press conference from Jerome Powell is likely to reiterate that recent price increases will be "transitory," though it will be interesting to watch if the concerns will have any effect on the central bank's forecasts. Another area of note is quantitative easing, and if tapering talk even makes it into the conversation.
- Bigger picture: Investors have so far shrugged off inflation concerns, with equities ending at highs last week despite the CPI expanding at a blistering 5% Y/Y in May. Stock futures inched higher overnight, with the Dow and S&P 500 up 0.1%, respectively, and the Nasdaq ahead by 0.3%. "Because the S&P 500 Index reached yet another new record high last week, investors will be watching to see if this signals even higher levels near term," added Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group.
- Another post-pandemic milestone was notched before the weekend, with more than 2M people passing through U.S. airport security checkpoints on Friday. That's the first time screenings hit that figure since March 2020 and represents a big turnaround for the travel industry. While still losing money, airlines are recalling employees from voluntary leave and planning to hire small numbers of pilots later this year.
- How will the meme trade fare this week? Usual suspects AMC (NYSE:AMC), BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) and GameStop (NYSE:GME) are all up in premarket trade, as well as newcomers Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) and GEO Group (NYSE:GEO). While sentiment changes quickly in the sector, WallStreetBets founder Jaime Rogozinski is defending the trade. "I mean what is market manipulation? You have people that are buying and you have people that are selling, right? If you have a fraudulent intent - if somebody goes up there and lies and says oh, BlackBerry has this new hologram cellphone that does whatever and it's a lie, that is market manipulation. But people coming together and saying let's just push this price to the moon and being really transparent and no defrauding taking place, that is absolutely what the market is."
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin is up 10% to over $39,000 with Tesla set to resume customer payments once the crypto "is greener."