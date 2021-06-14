uCloudlink inks cooperation pact with ANZ Cloudlink to expand its footprint in Australia and New Zealand
Jun. 14, 2021 6:26 AM ETuCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL)UCLBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- uCloudlink (NASDAQ:UCL) has signed a cooperation agreement with ANZ Cloudlink Technologies, a company based in Australia.
- The company said the agreement will see uCloudlink strengthen its presence in the markets of Australia and New Zealand, as it continuously expands its global PaaS and SaaS ecosystem.
- Under the agreement, which is effective from January, ANZ Cloudlink will import, market and distribute and also be responsible for all advertising and promotion of the mobile broadband, or MBB, products such as uCloudlink's GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi devices in Australia and New Zealand.