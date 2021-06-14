STMicroelectronics teams up with Politecnico di Milano for a research center
Jun. 14, 2021 6:26 AM ETSTMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)STMBy: SA News Team
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Politecnico di Milano announces a five-year collaboration agreement in the presence of Italy's Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti.
- The arrangement is for establishing a joint research center on advanced materials for sensors.
- The research center will conceive, design, and develop MEMS technology and create new MEMS products.
- Jean-Marc Chéry, President and CEO of STM: “We see significant value and opportunity in expanding our cooperation to investigate, understand, and develop technologies and skills to meet our future business needs in such areas as advanced MEMS, motion control, power electronics, and galvanic isolation.”