Azul's traffic rose fell 34.8% in May vs. May 2019
Jun. 14, 2021 7:18 AM ETAzul S.A. (AZUL)AZULBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Azul (NYSE:AZUL) reports May passenger traffic rose 361.9% Y/Y to 1.52B revenue passenger kilometers.
- Domestic traffic +435.5% Y/Y and International traffic +14% Y/Y for the month.
- Capacity grew 337.8% Y/Y to 2.004B available seat kilometers, +406.7% Y/Y domestic and +56.9% Y/Y international capacity.
- Load factor +390 bps Y/Y to 75.8%.
- Domestic load factor +420 bps Y/Y to 78.1% and international load factor -1,750 bps Y/Y to 46.3%.
- “In May, we focused our efforts to actively manage capacity according to the demand and we continue to see an improvement in domestic passenger traffic as the vaccination path moves forward. The size and connectivity of our network combined with our fleet flexibility give us the unique ability to capture the maximum benefits of the demand recovery and optimize flight profitability. At the same time, our logistics business Azul Cargo had another record revenue month, supported by strong demand in our international network”, said John Rodgerson, Azul’s CEO.